Amanda Nunes Has Focus On Becoming Two-Division Champ

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes sees herself as a two-division champion. However, whichever weight class she chooses to go after is entirely dependent on various circumstances. First off, she needs to get past the number one title contender in the women’s bantamweight division, which is Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213. She told MMA Junkie in a recent interview that she could either move up to featherweight or drop to flyweight. That all comes down to her getting past her upcoming opponent.

“After this fight, everything can happen,” Nunes told MMAjunkie. “I’ve cleaned out the (bantamweight) division already. I beat all the top (fighters) before I got the belt. Then when I got the belt, I beat the best one. After the next fight, for sure I’m going to try to do something else. Maybe go down, (maybe) go up.”

Nunes said the 10-pound jump in weight would depend on who holds the belt in the division. Currently, Germaine de Randamie is the featherweight champion, but she has not fought since winning the inaugural belt against Holly Holm at UFC 208 in February and does not have her next fight lined up. The UFC has attempted to book a fight between de Randamie and top contender Cristiane Justino for the summer, but that has not come together yet. Ironically, Nunes owns a first-round TKO win over de Randamie at UFC Fight Night 31 in November 2013. According to the women’s bantamweight champion, she would be very interested in a rematch with the title on the line.

“I’m interested in fighting the girl holding the belt now, de Randamie, because I already beat her,” Nunes said. “If the UFC wants to give me the opportunity to go up now, yes, I would take it. But later is another thing. ‘Cyborg,’ I want to see ‘Cyborg’ with this belt. I’m not interested in fighting her. No, I’m not interested. I’m interested to fight the girl holding the belt now. After my next fight we’ll see what happens. I would have to do a lot of things to fight ‘Cyborg.’ ‘Cyborg’ is way heavier than me, way bigger than me. I’d have to change all my training style to fight ‘Cyborg.’ This is another thing I’d have to go over with my coaches. It’s not a thing I decide by myself. I have to decide with all those people like I always do in my career.”

If it was a perfect world, Justino would fight for the title before Nunes receives any consideration. As seen in the past, Justino has ruled the 145-pound division for more than a decade and deserves a crack at UFC featherweight gold more than anyone. Nunes doesn’t think that de Randamie has done a good job representing herself and the UFC as champion.

“I want to see ‘Cyborg’ with that belt,” Nunes said. “Why would you step in the cage to be a champion, and then not come back to defend? What kind of champion is that? She has to come back. UFC has to make her come back. ‘Cyborg’ has been training so long waiting for this moment. Now (de Randamie) gets the belt and goes away? It doesn’t make any sense.”

Regarding dropping down to flyweight, she noted that she has attempted to cut down to 125 before, but it was not easy. If she wanted to do it for a fight, then it would require her entire team working in sync to assure it was done in a safe and efficient manner.

UFC 213 takes place on July 8th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Nunes vs. Shevchenko will be the co-main event of the pay-per-view main card. Prelims will on FOX Sports and UFC Fight Pass. The bout order hasn’t been finalized.