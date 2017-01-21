Amanda Nunes Explains Why She Watches Rousey KO Everyday

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has been getting some well deserved airtime lately. After being somewhat ignored before UFC 207, Nunes left the promotion no options with her decimation of Ronda Rousey. Everyone, including Joe Rogan, found the lack of hype for the champion bizarre. Now that she’s taken out ‘Rowdy,’ the options for the champion are many, and not just in her weight division. With UFC 208 coming up, there’s a great opportunity for ‘The Lioness.’

Featuring the inaugural women’s featherweight title, UFC 208 on February 11 will prove pivotal in many ways. Contending for the belt will be Holly Holm and Germaine De Randamie, and Nunes already holds a victory over the latter. The Brazilian boss recently ‘demanded’ the winner of that fight in hopes of holding two belts. During a recent interview with FOX Sports, ‘The Lioness’ pushed the envelope a little more.

Nunes Watches The Replay Daily

Revealing she watches the Rousey fight everyday to ‘look for holes in her game,’ Nunes also provides some offensive options for a fight with Holly Holm:

“I watch (the Ronda Rousey fight) every day, I have to see my mistakes. She punches me a couple of times, I should have moved my head, and I kept my hands down. I love (watching myself beat up Rousey).”

Nunes Talks Holm

“I beat Germaine already and Holly Holm’s next — I want to face (her) for sure,” Nunes said. “If this fight (happens) and I have any problems striking, I will take this fight down. If I feel something wrong in striking because sometimes things can happen in MMA, I will put this fight down.

“I know I can take her down. I know my wrestling and my ground game are way better than hers. I can do that.”

Records

Following two dominant victories over WMMA legends in 2016, Nunes is hungry for more. Should Nunes face and beat the winner of Holm v. GDR, she’ll add to her growing collection of firsts in the UFC:

“I want to move up. I want the winner of the featherweight (title fight). We’ll see. Two belts. I want to make history. It never happened before in the UFC, no woman did this before.

“I want to be the first one like I was the first Brazilian (women’s champion), like I was first gay (UFC champion) and the first woman to have two belts, I will be.”

