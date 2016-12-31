Amanda Nunes Destroys Ronda Rousey In 48 Seconds

With a renewed focus and over a year to recover, Ronda Rousey (12-2) returned inside the Octagon at UFC 207. She challenged women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (14-4) for her 135-pound title.

Rousey never got started.

Nunes went low with a kick early. She tagged Rousey with a couple of lefts and right. She landed some punches over the top. Rousey ate numerous punches and wobbled “Rowdy.” Rousey was basically gone at this point and couldn’t come close to engaging in a grappling exchange. Referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Once the result was made official, Rousey and her team made a quick exit.

Final Result: Amanda Nunes def. Ronda Rousey via TKO (Strikes) – R1, 0:48