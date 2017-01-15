Amanda Nunes Demands Winner Of Holm vs. De Randamie

Fresh off her destruction of Ronda Rousey, Amanda Nunes is hungry for more…

Heading in to UFC 207, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes experienced little promotion. With the return of Ronda Rousey on the card, the UFC made sure everyone knew about it. As color commentator Joe Rogan pointed out, the lack of Nunes promotion was very bizarre. Popularity means little when the octagon door shuts, a point illustrated perfectly by ‘The Lioness’ on December 30. Taking just 48 seconds to destroy Rousey, the champion ensured everyone knew who she was.

Now riding a five-fight win streak, including back-to-back stoppages over two WMMA legends, Nunes’ future is bright. During her second fight for the UFC, ‘The Lioness’ stopped Germaine De Randamie with an onslaught of elbows. Little did we know that victory could lead to a record-breaking bout four years later. ‘GDR’ is set to face Holly Holm for the inaugural featherweight title at UFC 208. Seeing an opportunity after finishing Rousey, Nunes was quick to announce her intent.

Nunes Issues Demand

Taking to Twitter, current bantamweight boss made a direct demand to the UFC. On February 8 former bantamweight champ Holly Holm will battle Germaine De Randamie to make history, and Nunes wants to be part of the second chapter:

I'm ready to make wmma history…. I want the winner. @danawhite @ufc @seanshelby vamos Fazer historia no mundo quero lutar com quem ganhar. pic.twitter.com/VQXyp4SCaO — Amanda????Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 15, 2017

Thoughts

With Julianna Pena and Valentina Schevchenko set to collide on January 28, the champion moving to featherweight could cause frustration. Pena already said she’d leave if she’s snubbed again, but Nunes’ demands certainly fit the current trend. Would the UFC be willing to make yet another interim title for Nunes to jump to 145 pounds? With little in the way of contenders outside of Pena & Schevchenko, women’s 135 could become complicated if Nunes goes to featherweight.

Then again, who doesn’t like a two-weight UFC world champion these days?