Aljamain Sterling Issues Statement Following Scary Knockout

Fight fans had to witness a scary moment on Saturday night when Aljamain Sterling was knocked out. However, the good news is that he is feeling ok.

As seen on the main card of UFC Fresno at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California, Sterling was on the receiving end of a “Knockout of the Year” candidate. It all happened when former WSOF champion Marlon Moraes connected with a vicious knee to score the victory after just 67 seconds into their fight that aired on FOX Sports 1.

Moraes won for the second time within a month after suffering a split-decision loss in his UFC debut to Raphael Assuncao in June. On the flip side, Sterling had a two-fight winning streak snapped.

Once the strike connected, Sterling was instantly out cold and crashed to the canvas after taking the knee flush on the chin. This was when he laid there for several minutes even as Moraes spoke with Paul Felder in his post-fight interview off to the side of the octagon.

This led to Sterling being stretchered out of the arena. It should be noted that he was awake while doctors tended to him backstage. As a precaution, he was still transported to the hospital.

It only took two hours after the fight for Sterling to issue a statement on his condition. He also gave credit to Moraes for the win. He wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“Hats off to Marlon. Thought I timed the TD perfectly and he was able to land a nasty knee. Sucks to be the nail, but this is the fight game. I’m ok for all those asking. ”