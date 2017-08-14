Aljamain Sterling Accuses Cody Garbrandt Of Using ‘Racial Connotations’

Yesterday (Aug. 13, 2017), UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and rising contender Aljamain Sterling engaged in a war of words over social media, and eventually the back-and-forth went a bit too far, at least according to Sterling, who accused Garbrandt of using ‘racial connotations’.

Specifically, the ‘Funkmaster” was unhappy with “No Love’s” use of the word ‘boy’:

Wait in line boy — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 14, 2017

.@TJDillashaw is next, @FunkMaster_UFC just riding high off the biggest win he will ever get, can’t be mad at the boy. ???????? https://t.co/7cjn3Ltzn9 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 14, 2017

Unless you KKK stop calling me “boy” motherfucker. You liable to get ya shit beat in talking like that. Talk ya shit, don’t be ass-hat https://t.co/avsGhVwIWD — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 14, 2017

Wrong or not. He ain't dumb. That's some DUMB ass shit to say. Talk shit. Leave the racial connotations OUT of it https://t.co/EeSOP1icrq — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) August 14, 2017

This type of scenario has been seen within the combat sports world in recent weeks, as Conor McGregor was criticized for referring to Floyd Mayweather as ‘boy’ during the world tour to promote their Aug. 26 boxing match.

Regardless of your thoughts on the matter, Garbrandt and Sterling have certainly begun to stir up a rivalry for a potential fight.

“No Love” hasn’t competed since winning the title with a one-sided decision victory over Dominick Cruz last December. He was then scheduled to meet TJ Dillashaw at UFC 213, but a back injury forced him to withdraw from the bout.

Sterling, on the other hand, is riding a two-fight win streak, with his most recent victory coming over former champion Renan Barao at UFC 214 last month.

What do you make of the situation?