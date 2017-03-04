Alistair Overeem Shuts Off Mark Hunt’s Lights With Vicious Knees

Alistair Overeem (42-15, 1 NC) finished Mark Hunt (12-11-1, 1 NC) in devastating fashion.

The two heavyweight bruisers opened up the main card of UFC 209 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The action took place tonight (March 4) live on pay-per-view (PPV).

Hunt opened up with a leg kick. He went at the leg again, but it was checked. Overeem went for a right hand off Hunt’s leg kick. Blood poured from the shin of “Super Samoan” due to “The Reem’s” check of the leg kick. Overeem kept Hunt at bay with the oblique kicks.

The two moved forward and play-by-play commentator Jon Anik said the fighters may have clashed heads. Overeem blocked a head kick. Hunt went low with the kick again. A left hand landed for Hunt while Overeem was off balanced. Every time Overeem went for a clinch, Hunt stuffed it.

A high kick by Hunt was blocked. Overeem landed a straight punch followed by a leg kick. “The Reem” went for the clinch again, this time he landed a knee to the body on the break. Hunt threw some strikes as Overeem covered up to end the opening round.

Hunt hobbled a bit to his corner due to the shin. His corner worked “Super Samoan’s” nasty gash on the shin.

The second stanza got started and Overeem landed a spinning back kick to the body. Hunt connected with a kick to the body. “The Reem” went high with a kick, but missed. He missed a spinning back elbow. He connected with a side kick to the leg. The former Strikeforce title holder landed a knee to the body.

Overeem pushed Hunt towards the fence and kneed him in the body. He connected with another knee to the body. He threw another knee and pushed off. Hunt wobbled Overeem with an elbow to the head as he pushed forward.

“The Reem” recovered by getting back in the clinch. He landed an elbow of his own. A hard elbow to the head wobbled Overeem again. Hunt teed off with elbows, but never got out of the clinch for the remainder of the round.

The final round began and Hunt looked for a one-two combination. Overeem landed a left hand. Hunt fired back with an uppercut. Overeem ran away to avoid a punch and got back to the clinch position. Overeem put Hunt out with vicious knees to the head.

Final Result: Alistair Overeem def. Mark Hunt via KO (Knees) – Round 3, 1:44