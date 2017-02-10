Alistair Overeem Rooting For Dos Santos Over Stipe Miocic

Alistair Overeem is throwing his support behind Junior dos Santos at UFC 211.

‘The Reem’ and ‘JDS’ previously met at UFC on FOX 17 in December of 2015, where Overeem won the contest via second round knockout. The Dutchman then went on to muster up a four-fight win streak before having it snapped by heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the first round of their title bout this past September.

Overeem is looking to get back in the win column when he takes on Mark Hunt at UFC 209 live on pay-per-view (PPV). Dos Santos on the other hand has a title bout of his own to look forward to against Miocic, as he will challenge for the title at UFC 211 this May. Overeem feels that if ‘JDS’ emerges victorious come fight night in Dallas, he’s first in line for a crack at the throne (quotes courtesy of MMA Mania):

“That would be very good for my title attempts if Junior would win,” Overeem said. “Because the rematch could be there. So I’m definitely rooting for Junior in this one, for a change.”

If Overeem does want next in the title picture, however, he has to get through ‘The Super Samoan’ first. The pair previously met under the Dream banner back in 2008. Overeem took home the win with a first round submission with an americana.

How do you see the rematch between Overeem and Hunt going down this time around?