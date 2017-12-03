Alistair Overeem Issues Statement On Loss To Francis Ngannou

Former UFC title contender Alistair Overeem has broken his silence on his loss to No. 1 contender Francis Ngannou after being finished in a scary matter on Saturday night at UFC 218, which took place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET and was headlined by Max Holloway successfully retaining his title over Jose Aldo in a rematch by third-round TKO.

As seen in the co-main event, Overeem was viciously knocked out by the rising contender in the first round of their heavyweight bout. He laid unconscious on the canvas for what felt to be a while after eating a left uppercut from Ngannou.

It only took mere hours following his first loss of the year for Overeem to release a short statement via his Twitter account to address the loss and let the public know that he is OK.

He also revealed his plans for continuing his MMA career. He wrote the following:

“No damage and all healthy thankfully.. unfortunately, lost today. Props to @francis_ngannou, I got hit with a uppercut from he**, one of his specialities which we new were very dangerous. Some chill time now before back to the drawing-board.”

As a result of this loss, Overeem is now 43–16 with one no-contest in his MMA career. This loss also snapped a two-fight win streak for Overeem which puts him at 8-5 in the UFC.