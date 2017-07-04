Alistair Overeem Escapes ‘Huge Explosion’ In Albuquerque

UFC heavyweight Alistair Overeem had quite the scare this week as he prepares for Saturday nights showdown with Fabricio Werdum.

The Dutch heavyweight apparently escaped his hotel room in Albuquerque, New Mexico after a fire broke out in the Residence Inn.

“I heard a big boom,” Overeem told the Albuquerque Journal. “I thought it was nothing going on, but one of my teammates came and got me ‘we need to get out of here now.’” There was a huge black cloud,” Overeem said of the building next door. “It was a little hectic, but I think the situation is under control now.”

Overeem is set to rematch Werdum for the third time at UFC 213 this weekend. The Brazilian submitted him the first time around under the PRIDE banner, while Overeem avenged that loss during his stint as Strikeforce heavyweight champion in 2011.

Thankfully the fire at Overeem’s hotel didn’t affect his health, as the longtime contender assured fans he is fine and ready to compete on Saturday night.

Overeem is looking to pick up his second win in a row after knocking out Mark Hunt following his title shot loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 203.