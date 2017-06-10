Alexander Volkanovski Defeats Mizuto Hirota in Auckland

Mizuto Hirota (18-8-2) couldn’t get the job done against Alexander Volkanovski (15-1).

The opening bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 110 featured a featherweight clash. Hirota and Volkanovski battled inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand.

A leg kick from Volkanovski got the action started. He went high, but it was blocked. A right hand was there for Volkanovski, who moved in to push his opponent against the fence. He dropped Hirota and landed some heavy punches and elbows.

Hirota was able to get back up, but found his back against the fence again. A spinning elbow landed for Volkanovski on the break. He was able to score a takedown. The fight resumed standing. It was a clear round for Volkanovski.

Early in the second stanza, Hirota opened up a bit more. Volkanovski’s pressure still flustered Hirota. He stunned his opponent and took him down. Volkanovsku whiffed a spinning back elbow and wound up on the mat, but scrambled and got back to his feet quickly. A hard right hand was there for Volkanovski. He ended the round in a dominant position.

Hirota looked to have a sense of urgency in the final frame. He revved up his offense and grabbed a hold of his opponent. He couldn’t do anything with it. He got pushed against the fence. A knee to the body was there from Volkanovski. Hirota did a better job in round three, but it wasn’t enough to win the fight.

Final Result: Alexander Volkanovski def. Mizuto Hirota via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)