Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira Targeted For May

The UFC will be returning to Stockholm, Sweden in a couple of months and they plan on booking a key bout between two of the best light heavyweights in the world for the event. Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting is reporting that the UFC is working on booking Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira for an event in Stockholm in May. As it stands, this fight would be the main event of the show.

If you recall, the light heavyweight contenders were originally scheduled to meet at a Fight Night event in June 2015. However, Gustafsson suffered an injury which forced him out of the fight at the time.

Gustafsson (17-4) recently snapped a two fight losing streak when he beat Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision in September. He was scheduled to return to action in a fight against Antonio Rogerio Nogueira in November but withdrew from the fight due to another injury. On the flip side, Teixeira (26-5) is coming off a win over Jared Cannonier earlier this month at UFC 208.

Although the promotion has yet to officially announce this event which takes place on May 28th, it will mark the promotion’s fifth trip to Stockholm. The promotion will be announcing the event as well as other bouts for it shortly.