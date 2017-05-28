Alexander Gustafsson vs. Glover Teixeira Full Fight Video Highlights

In the main event of UFC Fight Night 109 earlier today (Sun. May 28, 2017), former UFC light heavyweight title challengers Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira went to war inside the Octagon.

Gustafsson entered the contest coming off of a unanimous decision win over Jan Blachowicz last September, as he had suffered back-to-back losses to the likes of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson and Daniel Cormier before. Teixeira entered after racking up a win of his own, defeating Jared Cannonier last February via unanimous decision in a bounce back following his 13-second knockout loss to “Rumble” last August.

Right out of the gates, the Swede put on an epic striking clinic on his Brazilian counterpart that send “The Mauler’s” native crowd inot a frenzy. Teixeira was able to bite down on his mouthpiece and withstand the majority of the shots, but that would only last so long.

The Brazilian was able to hold up until the fifth round when Gustafsson landed a hard combination that ended with a walk-off knockout for the Swede after a right hook.

After the fight, Gus got down on one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend and mother of his child – and she said yes.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: