Alexander Gustafsson: Of Course I Want To Fight Jon Jones

Alexander Gustafsson still wants his opportunity to defeat Jon Jones.

Jones has never been legitimately beaten inside the Octagon, let alone in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, but nobody ever came closer than Alexander Gustafsson. “The Mauler” and “Bones” engaged in an epic light heavyweight title clash at UFC 165 in September of 2013, which Jones was able to edge out via unanimous decision.

After the contest many believes Gustafsson should’ve gotten the winning nod, prompting an immediate rematch between the two. Unfortunately all attempt to make a rematch fell through and Jones went on to continue a successful career as 205-pound champion.

Gustafsson on the other hand suffered back-to-back losses to Anthony Johnson and Daniel Cormier, before getting back in the win column last September with a unanimous decision win over Jan Blachowicz. Now Gustafsson is set to take on No. 2-ranked Glover Teixiera in the main event of tomorrow’s (Sun. May 27, 2017) UFC Fight Night event from Sweden.

While “The Mauler’s” focus is currently on his Brazilian counterpart at the moment, he does admit he’d like to get his shot at a rematch with Jones (quotes via FOX Sports):

“Of course, I want to fight Jon Jones. Of course I want to fight D.C. for the belt. But I know Glover is there and that’s my only concern,” Gustafsson said. “I just try to focus on the right things. Nothing else. I’ve done it before. It’s not my first tour. I’m feeling good and I can’t wait.”

As for his match with Teixeira, Gustafsson expects to be blitzed by his opponent early on and is ready to do whatever it takes to walk out of his home country the victor: