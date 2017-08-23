Alexander Gustafsson Not Surprised By Jon Jones’ Drug Test Failure

Last night (Aug. 22, 2017), shocking news broke indicating that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had failed a UFC 214 drug test. Jones, who was making his return after serving out a year-long suspension for a previous drug test failure, scored a third-round TKO victory over Daniel Cormier at the event to reclaim the 205-pound title.

Jones had seemed to had gotten his career back in line, but perhaps it was too good to be true.

The MMA community has reacted to the news in a variety of ways, but top light heavyweight contender and former Jones foe Alexander Gustafsson isn’t surprised, although he said he won’t judge Jones until all of the details are made clear:

“We’ll wait and see what the B test says,” Gustafsson said in a statement released to MMABetz.se. “Should it prove true, it’s a pity for the whole sport, sorry for DC who lost his belt against him, sorry for all his fans. It’s sad for me as well if it’s true. If there’s somebody I’ve been looking forward to fighting it’s him. Revenge in that fight is what I wanted. Am I surprised? No, nothing about that man surprises me anymore. But I do not want to judge him yet, not until we know everything. But if it’s true, then it would be best for him to end the sport.”

Jones and Gustafsson first met at UFC 165 in 2013 in what turned out to be a five-round back-and-forth war. Many felt as if Gustafsson should’ve been named the victory and the fight is still regarded as the best title fight in light heavyweight history.

A rematch seemed to be the next logical fight to make, but Jones’ future is obviously now in question.

What do you make of the situation?