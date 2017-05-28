Alexander Gustafsson Knocks Out Glover Teixeira, Proposes to His Girlfriend

Alexander Gustafsson turned in his best performance to date against Glover Teixeira.

The stage was set for the main event of UFC Fight Night 109. Gustafsson entered the Ericsson Globe in his home country of Sweden to face Teixeira. “The Mauler” wanted to ensure he held onto his number one ranking and earn a win at home.

Immediately, Gustafsson threw out a back kick to the body. He connected with a leg kick. Teixeira grabbed a hold of his opponent and dumped him down, but couldn’t keep him there. “The Mauler” landed a jab, an uppercut, and a right hand. He looked to land an uppercut, but Teixeira was poked in the eye and time was called.

Time resumed and Gustafsson landed a right hand. He connected with a clean uppercut. A combination found the target for “The Mauler.” He landed an uppercut and soon after a back kick to the body. He stuffed a takedown attempt from Teixeira. Round one was all Gustafsson.

Teixeira landed a punch early in the second stanza. Gustafsson got in a punch to the body. Blood trickled down the side of “The Mauler’s” face. Teixeira was bleeding from his nose. Gustafsson rocked Teixeira with a combination and dropped him. The fight returned to the center of the Octagon. Teixeira threw a combination, but it was blocked. The round later concluded.

The third round began and Gustafsson dropped Teixeira with a combination. An elbow on the ground was there for “The Mauler.” He dropped a few more. Teixeira got back up and held his opponent against the fence. Gustafsson reversed and took him down. They separated and Gustafsson landed two jabs. An uppercut landed for Gustafsson, but Teixeira showed heart.

A body kick got the fourth round underway. Teixeira delivered one of his own. An elbow over the top found the mark for Gustafsson. A combination off a clinch break was there for “The Mauler.” A stiff uppercut popped Teixeira. It was another round dominated by Gustafsson.

The fifth and final round began. A series of hard uppercuts finished Teixeira to the delight of the crowd in Stockholm.

After the fight, Gustafsson proposed to his girlfriend. She said yes and the Ericsson Globe exploded.

Final Result: Alexander Gustafsson def. Glover Teixeira via KO (Punches) – R5, 1:07