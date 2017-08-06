Alexa Grasso vs. Randa Markos Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 114 last night (Sat. August 5, 2017) a couple of strawweight contenders went head-to-head in Alexa Grasso and Randa Markos.

Grasso headed into this fight coming off the first loss of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. She was previously on a nine fight win streak before she was stopped by Felice Herrig this past February via unanimous decision. She looked to get back in the win column against Markos in Mexico City.

Markos had traded wins and loses in her last six fights, coming off of a big win over former strawweight champion Carla Esparza in February via split decision. With a win over Grasso, Markos could earn her first win streak in MMA competition since 2013.

The two women put on a great back-and-forth fight, with Grasso seeming to control the first round while the next two were very closely contested. Towards the end of the fight Grasso showed some great striking and perhaps stole the fight with her performance in the latter portion of the bout as she was awarded the split decision win.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here below: