Alexa Grasso Rallies To Nab Split Decision Over Randa Markos

Alexa Grasso (10-1) rallied and edged out Randa Markos (7-5).

Grasso vs. Markos served as the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 114. The action took place inside the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico.

A right hand landed for Markos within the first minute of the fight. Grasso was loose with her strikes early. Markos landed a barrage of strikes. A body kick followed by a straight right landed clean for Grasso.

Markos went for a head and arm takedown, but it backfired. Grasso wound up in top control and landed some elbows. Markos got back up, but Grasso held her against the fence. They separated and the round ended shortly after.

A high kick landed for Grasso early in the second round. Markos went for a takedown, but Grasso maintained her balance. Markos dumped her opponent to the ground. Grasso got back up quickly and she broke free. Markos grabbed a hold of the leg and got her opponent back to the ground.

Grasso got up and ate a knee. Markos caught another kick and got her opponent down, but she was reversed. Markos turned around and got mount. She droped some elbows. Grasso survived the round.

The two traded leather early in the final frame. Markos landed a knee off a clinch break. She scored yet another takedown. Grasso got back to her feet. Markos tried a takedown, but Grasso threatened with a guillotine and popped Markos with a shot. Grasso was coming on strong with punches and a knee to the body. She fought off a takedown and looked to have stolen the fight.

That’s exactly what Grasso did, winning by split decision.

Final Result: Alexa Grasso def. Randa Markos via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)