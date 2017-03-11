Alex Oliveira Chokes Tim Means Inside Two Rounds

Tim Means (26-8-1, 1 NC) has fallen to Alex Oliveira (17-3-1, 2 NC).

Going into UFC Fight Night 106, Means and Oliveira had some unfinished business to settle. In their first encounter, Means landed two illegal knees to the head of “Cowboy.” The result of the bout was a no contest.

Oliveira opened with a body kick. Means went for a spin kick. “Cowboy” pushed his opponent against the fence. He brought “The Dirty Bird” to the canvas. Means went for an armbar, but couldn’t get it. Means got up, but ate some punches and was held against the cage. “The Dirty Bird” reversed the position, but it was temporary.

“Cowboy” lifted Means up and brought him to the mat. He couldn’t hold him down there for long. Oliveira dumped him back down two more times. He went for another takedown, but Means wound up in side control. The round ended with not much action happening on the ground.

Oliveira went for a wheel kick, but Means ducked under. Means was kneed in the head as he was going for a takedown. The two engaged in a clinch battle. Oliveira dropped down and took his opponent down. “Cowboy” got a body lock and forced a submission via rear-naked choke.

Final Result: Alex Oliveira def. Tim Means via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) – Round 2, 2:38