Niko Price vs. Alan Jouban Full Fight Video Highlights

During last night’s (Sat. August 5, 2017) UFC Fight Night 114 event, UFC welterweights Alan Jouban and Niko Price went head-to-head in hopes of moving up the ladder at 170 pounds.

Jouban came into the fight after having a three fight win streak snapped by Gunnar Nelson in England last March via second round submission. He was looking to string together another win streak in hopes of breaking back into the top 15.

Price entered the contest unbeaten in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career winning nine straight. He had earned his 10th consecutive victory via knockout over Alex Morono this past February, however, it was overturned to a No Contest after he tested positive for marijuana. “The Hybrid” looked to keep his unblemished record intact en-route to making a huge name for himself at welterweight with a win over the veteran Jouban.

The bout started off fairly back-and-forth with both men exchanging Octagon control, before Price landed a nasty shot just under two minutes that planted Jouban on the canvas. Price poured on the ground-and-pound before the referee had seen enough for the quick finish.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here below: