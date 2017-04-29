Al Iaquinta & Mike Perry Throw Down In Hilarious Twitter Beef

The friction between Al Iaquinta and Mike Perry continues to build up.

It all started at UFC Nashville last week when ‘Platinum’ took home a post-fight bonus award for his vicious finish over Jake Ellenberger, as opposed to Iaquinta who made quick work of Diego Sanchez after a two-year layoff. Following the event Iaquinta expressed a great deal of displeasure with the UFC’s bonus criteria, expletively calling out the promotion itself, UFC President Dana White, and innocent bystander Sage Northcutt.

Enter Mike Perry, who felt as though it was his obligation to stand up for the promotion that has treated him so fell lately. Perry called out Iaquinta for his complaints on Twitter and continued to his rant against ‘Raging’ on an episode of The MMA Hour.

Yesterday (Sat. April 29, 2017) the pair continued to go at one another’s throats, which ended with Iaquinta telling Perry to tell his ‘girlfriend’ Dana White to book a bout between them:

@ufc @ALIAQUINTA you complain a lot for a guy who beat @GamebredFighter. Meet me at 170 . . . @Abraham_kawa — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 28, 2017

You ain't say nothing about fighting me tho. It's cool your roommate says you want nothing to do with 170 https://t.co/mh8icBFx1v — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 29, 2017

@PlatinumPerry ???? tell ur girlfriend @danawhite take out his checkbook I'll knock you out hillbilly — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) April 29, 2017

As previously mentioned, both men come off of great knockout wins. Iaquinta is currently on a five-fight win streak following his win over Sanchez, which include wins over Jorge Masvidal, Joe Lauzon, and Ross Pearson.

Prior to his win over Ellenberger, Perry came off of his first career mixed martial arts (MMA) defeat to Alan Jouban via unanimous decision. ‘Platinum’ has finished all of his wins in MMA competition via knockout.

Would you like to see a bout between Iaquinta and Perry? Who do you think would walk away victorious in the potential bout?