Al Iaquinta Destroys Diego Sanchez In Brutal Return Fight

In the co-main event of UFC Nashville tonight (Sat. April 22, 2017) Diego Sanchez took on the returning No. 14-ranked lightweight Al Iaquinta.

Round One:

Sanchez throws the first strike and it’s a body kick that lands. The ref stops the action to warn Sanchez for striking too low. Sanchez then lands a nice punch that makes Iaquinta grimace but he continues on. A huge right hand lands for Iaquinta that drops Sanchez, followed by another after he shoots up, and that’s all she wrote as the ref has seen enough.

Sanchez slumps over and is attended to by the medical personal while Iaquinta hops the cage to celebrate his spectacular win.

Official Result: Al Iaquinta def. Diego Sanchez via R1 KO (punch, 1:38)