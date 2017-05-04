Al Iaquinta Demands UFC Cuts Him

After hearing little to nothing for two years from surging lightweight Al Iaquinta, the brash East Coast-bred slugger has exploded back onto the MMA scene with one the most controversial crusades against the UFC we’ve ever seen.

After he went off on Dana White, Sage Northcutt, and others in a brutal Twitter rant last week, “Raging” Al hopped back on social media tonight to demand his employers at the UFC to release him amidst a well-documented war over his pay:

@UFC cut me you sissys — Al Iaquinta???? (@ALIAQUINTA) May 4, 2017

Iaquinta also took aim at UFC executive Reed Harris, saying he couldn’t “imagine” being him:

Imagine being reed Harris — Al Iaquinta???? (@ALIAQUINTA) May 4, 2017

I can't — Al Iaquinta???? (@ALIAQUINTA) May 4, 2017

It would appear “Raging” Al isn’t going anywhere, and at this point, it’s also hard to deny that he’s one of the most outspoken and entertaining personalities during a bland start to the year, whether you love him or hate him.

And with five straight wins including four knockouts, the promotion could certainly use more stars who can back up their over-the-top trash talk with powerful statement wins in the octagon. The UFC’s new ownership may want to swallow their pride and pay Iaquinta a few more dollars to keep his mouth shut, but as we’ve seen recently, they’re not too keen on spending cash on any employee of the company.

If they want to keep that up, then we’ll probably see Iaquinta’s online outrages continue.