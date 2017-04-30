Al Iaquinta Absolutely Destroys Dana White In Latest Twitter Outburst

‘Raging’ Al Iaquinta just won’t stop doing exactly what his nickname insists.

After the embattled lightweight contender got into a hilarious back-and-forth social media war with Mike Perry yesterday, Iaquinta didn’t stop there. Ready to take the gloves off and take his employers and several UFC fighters to task, Iaquinta tweeted he had taken Dana White’s position as UFC president and would be fighting Cub Swanson at Nassau Coliseum, a bout where White would be serving hot dogs and beer:

As new president of the UFC I'm announcing cub Swanson vs me at Nassau colliiseum — Al Iaquinta???? (@ALIAQUINTA) April 30, 2017

You can meet Dana White serving beers and hot dogs at the main entrance — Al Iaquinta???? (@ALIAQUINTA) April 30, 2017

When Iaquinta learned that Swanson was injured after his five-round bout with Artem Lobov last weekend, he then shifted his callout to former WSOF champ Justin Gaethje, who is currently negotiating with the UFC:

Cub Swanson injured! Very unfortunate… We will be reaching out to Justin Gaethje… tremendous fighter! — Al Iaquinta???? (@ALIAQUINTA) April 30, 2017

But Iaquinta’s crusade against White was far from over, as he trolled the polarizing UFC exec by posting his Men’s Fitness cover with a caption insisting White was never a warrior like the many employees he supposedly takes advantage of:

Warrior king that never was one pic.twitter.com/4u7ca037bx — Al Iaquinta???? (@ALIAQUINTA) April 30, 2017

Iaquinta then took the UFC’s uniform deal with Reebok on, noting that while they make great apparel, the company wasn’t happy with the deal due to the nonstop bad press about their company:

Reebok has great footwear and apparel! They are not happy re @UFC deal. Too much bad press! — Al Iaquinta???? (@ALIAQUINTA) April 30, 2017

He then insisted Reebok was not happy with the once-touted UFC prospect Sage Northcutt, who has lost two out of his last three fights by submission, something that was allegedly brought on by White bringing him up too fast according to Iaquinta: