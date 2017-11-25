Michael Bisping Won’t Call It Quits Following Loss To Kelvin Gastelum

It’s been a rough three weeks for Michael Bisping.

After surrendering his middleweight title via third-round submission to Georges St-Pierre in the main event of November 4’s UFC 217 in New York City, Bisping stepped up on short notice to take on Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night 122, which took place earlier this morning (Nov. 25, 2017) from Shanghai, China.

Although he was looking to exorcise the demons from the St. Pierre fight, things didn’t go Bisping’s way as he was brutally knocked out just moments into the first round.

Despite the loss, however, “The Count” said that he was ‘enjoying’ himself in the cage, while also confirming that he will fight once more before retiring:

“I just wanna say congratulations to Kelvin Gastelum,” Bisping told Jon Anik in the post-fight interview. “Job well done tonight. Thank you all for being here, I hope you all enjoyed it. I was enjoying myself; he caught me with a good shot. God bless Kelvin – he’s young. I’ve done this for a long time, man. I’m getting old. “Kelvin’s a great guy, but unfortunately it’s gonna take a bigger pile of sh-t than him to get rid of me,” Bisping said when asked about retirement.

Given his recent losses and the fact that he’s 38 years old, the end is certainly near for Bisping, but he has often expressed his interest in fighting in London in March before retirement, and it’s likely that the UFC will grant him his wish.

Who would you like to see “The Count” face in his final fight?