Top Heavyweight Contender ‘Not Impressed’ By Stipe Miocic

Although he hasn’t necessarily transcended the mixed martial arts world like some other titleholders have, heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic’s recent run of success is something to take note of.

The 34-year-old Ohio native has scored five straight T/KO victories over some of the very best heavyweights of all-time including Mark Hunt, Andrei Arlovski, Fabricio Werdum, Alistair Overeem and Junior Dos Santos. His last loss came in a back-and-forth slug fest with Dos Santos in 2014, but he has seemed to improve each time out since, which was shown in his rematch with “Cigano” this past weekend (May 13, 2017) at UFC 211, as Miocic dispatched the Brazilian in just over two minutes with a brutal right hand.

Clearly, Miocic is something special, but not every heavyweight feels that way. In fact, No. 5-ranked rising contender Francis Ngannou said earlier today (May 15, 2017) on The MMA Hour that he was ‘not impressed’ by Miocic:

“That was a good performance, but I’m not impressed,” Ngannou told Ariel Helwani. “I’m not impressed with him. [I’m more impressed] by Velasquez. I think Velasquez is the best heavyweight that we have. That’s why I want to fight him too.” “I’m ranked number five right now,” he continued. “I’ll probably fight everyone right now. I already called out [Cain] Velasquez. He said he’s injured, but I’d like to fight him and just get the title shot.”

Velasquez, a former champion, is the only heavyweight ranked in the top four that Miocic has not yet fought, which is why many want to see the two face off, although Velasquez was scheduled to compete against Werdum this past December, but he was forced to withdraw with a back injury. A timetable for his return has not yet been announced.

While Ngannou, a French knockout artist possessing a 5-0 UFC record, expressed interest in a bout with Velasquez, he admitted that he would obviously accept a fight with Miocic if it were offered to him:

“Yes, that’s true.” he said when asked if he believed he was ready for Miocic. “That is one of my reasons for moving to Vegas. Right now, I’m ready for all challenges.” “If they give me the opportunity, I will take it.”

Ngannou is coming off of an impressive first round knockout victory over former champion Andrei Arlovski this past January and “The Predator” seems focused on proving his doubters wrong:

“You will always have that kind of people,” he said of his skeptics. “[They say] ‘you’re not ready, you need to improve yourself, you need to learn more, Stipe is too tough,’ but until the fight [happens], no one will no for sure. I would like to get the fight.”

Would you give the 30-year-old contender a chance against Miocic?