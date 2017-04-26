Michael Bisping: GSP Has ‘Gigantic Belly’

Earlier this week video surfaced of former UFC welterweight king Georges St-Pierre training inside of an Octagon, however, it looks as though ‘Rush’ has packed on a little bit of weight in his midsection.

The Canadian will be making his return to mixed martial arts (MMA) action against Michael Bisping, the middleweight champion of the world, in an attempt to become a champion in two different weight classes in the throughout his highly decorated UFC run.

Bisping, one of the UFC’s best smack talkers on the mic, took to his podcast, Believe You Me, to comment on St-Pierre’s physical appearance, and said that the former 170-pound champ looks like he’s been ‘impregnated by an alien’ (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I don’t know what’s going on, to be quite frank,” Bisping said. “But he looks like he’s been impregnated by an alien.” “He’s in his typical GSP little spandex tiny shorts, but they’re black, not white,” Bisping said of the video. “He’s got his shin pads and his MMA gloves on. And a gigantic belly sticking. I know he said he’s getting bigger. His belly is sticking out and he looks a little weird, so I think he’s having a little fun, I think he’s pushing his belly out.”

Its been quite some time since the bout between Bisping and ‘GSP’ was announced, leaving many to question as to whether or not the fight will actually happen. Bisping believes that St-Pierre will accept the fight at some point, perhaps sometime later this year: