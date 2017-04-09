With last night’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York now in the books, we’re left to analyze and discuss another night of drama and intrigue, and needless to say, last night was one of the stragnest we’ve seen in quite awhile.

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson retired after losing for a second time against Daniel Cormier. Mousasi and “kneegate,” where the Armenian landed a legal knee which at first was deemed illegal added a ton of controversy to the co-main. Canadian MMA pioneer Patrick Cote hung up the gloves following a loss as well.

UFC 210 was just one of those events where the excitement and unpredictability of this sport was on full display. Take a look at our five biggest takeaways from Saturday night.

5. Former middleweight title contender Patrick Cote retires:

Cote may not be the biggest name anymore, but it’s fair to say, for a time, that he and Georges Saint Pierre were the faces of Canadian MMA. He took on Anderson Silva for the middleweight belt back in 2008. He fought for the UFC for a whopping 20 time. The man has earned his retirement the hard way, after years of wading through some of the welterweight and middleweight divisions toughest fighters.

All of which made his retirement on Saturday night even more of a takeaway moment. Cote was battered and bettered for three rounds by Thiago Alves, eventually losing by unanimous decision after being rocked, dropped, and nearly finished by tbe Brazilian.

While only on a two-fight losing streak, Cote opted to walk away from the sport at 37 years old.