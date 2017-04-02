Mackenzie Dern Gets Tapped Out In Rio

Highly touted MMA prospect Mackenzie Dern is known for her championship-level submission skills, but she apparently met her match in three-time world champion Bia Mesquita.

Last night, Dern met Mesquita in the finals of the absolute class of the IBJJF’s Rio Falls grappling event from the Tijuca Tenis Club gymnasium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and suffered her first submission defeat in a long period of time.

Dern lost to a choke from Mesquita, who also went on to win the gold medal in her individual division, in surprisingly fast time. Watch the video courtesy of MMA Fighting here: