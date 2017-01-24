Chael Sonnen Pulled From Submission Underground 3 By Bellator

Chael Sonnen, who is coming off a loss to Tito Ortiz at Bellator 170 last weekend, was scheduled to compete against decorated Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Garry Tonon on Jan. 29 in a grappling match at Submission Underground 3. Originally, Hector Lombard, who was set to grapple with Tonon at the event, was forced to withdraw from the match due to his upcoming bout against Johny Hendricks on Feb. 19.

Sonnen, the owner and promoter of SUG, was pulled from the event due to Bellator MMA, according to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting.

The event takes place on Jan. 29 at the Roseland Theater in Portland, Oregon. The grappling-only event is headlined by Dillon Danis, who is Conor McGregor’s training partner, and AJ Agazarm, The event will stream live on FloGrappling. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on who will replace Sonnen and grapple with Tonon at the event. Here is the updated card:

Dillon Danis vs. AJ Agazarm

TBA vs. Garry Tonon

Jeff Monson vs. Gordon Ryan

Chad Mendes vs. Jeff Glover