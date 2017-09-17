Canelo Alvarez vs. GGG Results In Shocking Majority Draw

Boxing purists’ most anticipated fight of the year ended with one of the most disappointing decisions that could have come out of the bout.

Mexican mega-star Canelo Alvarez has laid waste to the majority of those who have stepped into the squared circle against him, with the exception of 50-0 Floyd Mayweather back in September of 2013. He then embarked on a seven-fight win streak that concluded with a lopsided decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. After the bout, undefeated knockout artist Gennady Golovkin made his way to the ring to confront Alvarez, setting up their highly-anticipated meeting for tonight (Sat. September 16, 2017).

Golovkin is a supreme knockout artist who has won all 37 of his professional fights, finishing 33 of them via knockout. Boxing fans had been clamoring to see their sport’s biggest star, Canelo, go one-on-one with one of the most dangerous fighters on the planet, Golovkin.

When the two finally met inside the ring, it was a fairly back-and-forth affair in the early rounds that saw each man land their respectable shots, however, Golovkin would clearly win the rest of the fight from the fifth round onward. Following the final bell after the 12th round, it seemed as though the Mexican would be handed his second loss in four years. When the judges read aloud their final scorecards, however, it was declared that the fight was scored a Majority Draw.

The finish was highly controversial amongst the boxing community, with many believing that Golovkin clearly won the fight. Both Canelo and Golovkin expressed interest in an immediate rematch.