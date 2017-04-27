WSOF Champ Finally Making His Way To UFC

Now that World Series of Fighting (WSOF) has been rebranded as the Professional Fighters’ League, the former promotion’s most high-profile fighter is finally making his way to the UFC.

According to a report from MMA Junkie, former WSOF lightweight champ Justin Gaethje is currently negotiating with the UFC to joined their talented 155-pound division. An official contract has not been signed; however, a UFC official confirmed the ongoing negotiations. Gaethje’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed the negotiations as well.

Also, an anonymous source from the Professional Fighters League said they would miss Gaethje, but focused more on their upcoming season-style format than “The Highlight’s” absence:

“Professional Fighters League will miss Justin, but the thrill, drama, excitement of the regular season, playoffs and championship is about more than one fighter – and the glory of finding a true champion, and rewarding that champion with $1 million is what we’re really excited about,”

Former WSOF President Ray Sefo wished Gaethje the best on Twitter, but also wanted the focus to be on Professional Fighters League’s ambitious goal of crowning a new $1 million lightweight winner:

Wishing @Justin_Gaethje all the best fighting for @UFC & excited to crown a new $1 million Lightweight champion — Ray Sefo (@SugarRaySefo) April 27, 2017

Gaethje will leave WSOF as arguably their most dominant fighter, racking up a 17-0 record while mot recently fighting for the promotion where he won the lightweight title in early 2014. He went on to defend that championship five times, with all five wins coming by way of knockout. He also bested former UFC standout Melvin Guillard by decision in a catchweight affair after “The Young Assassin” missed weight.

Possessing absolutely vicious Muay Thai striking, most notably his fight-changing leg kicks, the Trevor Wittman-trained Gaethje should soon enter the stacked UFC lightweight fray where a litany of potentially exciting match-ups wait him.

Who do you want to see ‘The Highlight’ face first?