Vitor Belfort Sends Warning to Nate Marquardt About “Excuses”

Since Nate Marquardt was defeated by Vitor Belfort earlier this month, the accomplished vet’s argued he didn’t really lose their bout, and “The Phenom” sounds a little agitated.

Belfort and Marquardt got after it at UFC 212 on June 3rd, which took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Belfort walked away from the tightly contested bout with a unanimous decision win, via scores of 29-28 across the board.

Well, Marquardt has argued since that he should have received the judges’ nod, and might have, if the fight hadn’t taken place in Belfort’s home country (quote via MMA Fighting):

…In the fight, I felt like I was winning pretty much every second of the rounds, you know. He only caught me with a couple of punches, and the only thing that appeared differently from being in the fight than watching it from the outside was the crowd. Every time he would throw a kick – I would block every single one of them, he didn’t land one – the crowd would just cheer so loud, and I don’t know if that has anything to do with the judging, but I wouldn’t think so because al the websites had me winning the fight. So I mean, I don’t know. I guess obviously looking back, there’s things you could’ve done or mistakes that I made, but all-in-all, I fought very well and felt like I was the victor.

As a result, Belfort recently posted the following comments on Instagram:

I respect @natemarquardt a lot but finding excuses for a loss it is not right. I won the fight for sure and fighting in Brazil doesn’t make a difference for the organization and the judges. As far as I’m concerned UFC is a international organization that has events and staff all over the world. But if you want to do it again. I am down for it!! Let’s fight in a neutral ground, so you can’t complain about hometown advantage. I will make sure that the fight will not go to the last round!

Marquardt is likely on board with this idea, but chances are, Belfort – Marquardt II won’t be coming to a TV near you, anytime soon. While it was a very close bout, and some people had Marquardt winning the scrap, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of fans calling for the them to run it back.

What do you think? Would you like to see Belfort – Marquardt II?