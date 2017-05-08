Vitor Belfort Moves Camp To TriStar For Retirement Bout

MMA legend Vitor Belfort will be training with one of fighting’s most highly-regarded teams for the final fight of his career at June 3’s UFC 212.

Photos surfaced on Alex Garcia’s Instagram of “The Phenom” training at Montreal’s famed TriStar Gym alongside Georges St-Pierre for his upcoming bout agianst fellow longtime veteran Nate Marquardt, a move which Belfort later confirmed when questioned by MMA Junkie:

Belfort is unquestionably one of the most powerful knockouts in the short history of MMA, but he’s also undoubtedly fallen upon hard times during a disappointing streak of mounting knockout losses following his unlikely TRT-fueled knockout streak in 2013.

Matching him against Marquardt, who’s also a onetime great past his prime, is an excellent booking for Belfort’s last walk to the cage after recent match-ups with top middleweights like Kelvin Gaastelum, Gegard Mousasi, and ‘Jacare’ Souza. The fight gives him an opportunity to go out with a victory in his native Rio de Janeiro, something many longtime fans of MMA will be rooting for the Brazilian legend.

He’ll always be a polarizing figure, but controversy aside, Belfort secured and still boasts many UFC milestones and could realistically go down as one of them most exciting fighters in MMA history win or lose. Training with Zahabi and St-Pierre in Canada will certainly give him a great chance to deliver one last great performance for his many fans.