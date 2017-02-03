Video: Jake Shields Rescues Beaten Man From Masked Thugs

Donald Trump being elected as United States President has been a wildly controversial moment for Americans and anytime that his name is brought up it causes an argument as everyone has their political beliefs. You are either on Team Trump, or you are simply not. It’s just a 50 – 50 situation.

With that being said, you can only imagine how that might escalate things when the argument is presented to an army of angry protesters in the middle of a city. Milo Yiannopoulos, who has a reputation for clicks for the conservative website Breitbart, was expected to appear at U.C. Berkeley on Wednesday but that did not happen as there were protests devolved into violent altercations, forcing an immediate cancellation.

As expected of the cancellation, local business was looted, and people were injured as a result of it. However, former UFC and current WSOF fighter Jake Shields may have helped prevent a serious situation from becoming fatal thanks to his heroic intervention.

Shields recently posted this video of him talking to the masked thugs and trying to calm them down as well as a video of the protest that broke out into chaos.