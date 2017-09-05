UFC Rankings Update: Jones’ Latest Mishap Forces Drop

All of the media members who immediately voted embattled UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones back into the top pound-for-pound following his win over Daniel Cormier in July have apparently rethought that position in the weeks after his shocking USADA drug test failure for anabolic steroid Turinabol during the bout.

That’s the case in this week’s official UFC rankings update on UFC.com, where “Bones” fell two posts down the pound-for-pound list to No. 3, moving decorated flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who will face Ray Borg in an attempt to set the UFC’s all-time record for title defenses in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., September 9, 2017) UFC 215 from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, into the top spot and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who needs no such introduction even though he’s 2-2 in his last four combat sports bouts.

The only division that saw significant movement this week was heavyweight, where Nos. 4-7 fighters Francis Ngannou, Mark Hunt, Derrick Lewis, and Alexander Volkov all moved up one spot. Volkov stopped longtime UFC mainstay Stefan Struve in the main event of last Saturday’s UFC Rotterdam, sending “the Skyscraper” down a spot to No. 10.

Check out the full updated rankings right here:

POUND-FOR-POUND

1 Demetrious Johnson +1

2 Conor McGregor +1

3 Jon Jones -2

4 Stipe Miocic

5 Max Holloway

6 Cody Garbrandt

7 Daniel Cormier

8 Joanna Jedrzejczyk

9 Tyron Woodley

10 Dominick Cruz

11 Michael Bisping

12 Jose Aldo

13 Cris Cyborg

14 Robert Whittaker +1

15 Amanda Nunes -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Demetrious Johnson

1 Joseph Benavidez

2 Henry Cejudo

3 Ray Borg

4 Sergio Pettis

5 Wilson Reis -1

6 Jussier Formiga

7 Brandon Moreno

8 Ben Nguyen

9 Tim Elliott

10 John Moraga

11 Dustin Ortiz

12 Ian McCall

13 Alexandre Pantoja

14 Louis Smolka

15 Magomed Bibulatov

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Cody Garbrandt

1 Dominick Cruz

2 TJ Dillashaw

3 Jimmie Rivera

4 Raphael Assuncao

5 John Lineker

6 Bryan Caraway

7 Aljamain Sterling

8 John Dodson

9 Thomas Almeida

10 Marlon Moraes

11 Eddie Wineland

12 Pedro Munhoz

13 Rob Font

14 Matthew Lopez

15 Johnny Eduardo

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Max Holloway

1 Jose Aldo

2 Frankie Edgar

3 Ricardo Lamas

4 Cub Swanson

5 Chan Sung Jung

6 Brian Ortega

7 Yair Rodriguez

8 Jeremy Stephens

9 Darren Elkins

10 Renato Moicano

11 Dennis Bermudez

12 Dooho Choi

13 Mirsad Bektic

14 Myles Jury

15 Jason Knight

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Conor McGregor

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov

2 Tony Ferguson

3 Eddie Alvarez

4 Edson Barboza

5 Justin Gaethje

6 Nate Diaz

7 Kevin Lee

8 Dustin Poirier

9 Michael Johnson

10 Michael Chiesa

11 Al Iaquinta

12 Beneil Dariush

13 Anthony Pettis

14 Gilbert Melendez +1

15 Evan Dunham -1

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Tyron Woodley

1 Stephen Thompson

2 Robbie Lawler

3 Demian Maia

4 Jorge Masvidal

5 Carlos Condit

6 Donald Cerrone

6 Neil Magny

8 Colby Covington

9 Santiago Ponzinibbio

10 Rafael Dos Anjos

11 Gunnar Nelson

12 Dong Hyun Kim

13 Kamaru Usman

14 Alex Oliveira

15 Tarec Saffiedine

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Michael Bisping

1 Robert Whittaker (Interim Champion)

2 Yoel Romero

3 Luke Rockhold

4 Jacare Souza

5 Chris Weidman

6 Anderson Silva

7 Derek Brunson

8 Kelvin Gastelum

9 David Branch

10 Krzysztof Jotko

11 Vitor Belfort

12 Thales Leites

13 Tim Boetsch

14 Uriah Hall

15 Thiago Santos

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1 Daniel Cormier

2 Alexander Gustafsson

3 Volkan Oezdemir

4 Glover Teixeira

5 Jimi Manuwa

6 Mauricio Rua

7 Ovince Saint Preux

8 Corey Anderson

9 Misha Cirkunov

10 Ilir Latifi

11 Rogerio Nogueira

12 Patrick Cummins

13 Tyson Pedro

14 Gian Villante

15 Gadzhimurad Antigulov

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Stipe Miocic

1 Alistair Overeem

2 Fabricio Werdum

3 Cain Velasquez

4 Francis Ngannou +1

5 Mark Hunt +1

6 Derrick Lewis +1

7 Alexander Volkov +1

8 Marcin Tybura +2

9 Aleksei Oleinik +2

10 Stefan Struve -1

11 Andrei Arlovski +1

12 Junior Albini +1

13 Curtis Blaydes +2

14 Travis Browne

15 Tim Johnson *NR

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Joanna Jedrzejczyk

1 Claudia Gadelha

2 Karolina Kowalkiewicz

3 Rose Namajunas

4 Jessica Andrade

5 Tecia Torres

6 Michelle Waterson

7 Carla Esparza

8 Cynthia Calvillo

9 Felice Herrig

10 Paige VanZant

11 Joanne Calderwood

12 Cortney Casey

13 Alexa Grasso

14 Randa Markos

15 Maryna Moroz

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Amanda Nunes

1 Valentina Shevchenko

2 Holly Holm

3 Julianna Pena

4 Ronda Rousey

5 Raquel Pennington

6 Sara McMann

7 Cat Zingano

8 Germaine de Randamie

9 Liz Carmouche

10 Alexis Davis

11 Marion Reneau

12 Katlyn Chookagian

13 Ketlen Vieira

14 Bethe Correia

15 Ashlee Evans-Smith *NR