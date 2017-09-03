UFC Majorly Screws Up UFC 216 Billboard, Gets Called Out

Surging UFC lightweight contenders Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will meet for the interim 155-pound title at next month’s (Sat., October 7, 2017) UFC 216 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The winner will inch themselves closer to a coveted title fight with current champion Conor McGregor, but the fight is far from guaranteed as “The Notorious” has been rumored for his awaited trilogy bout with Nate Diaz in his first title defense since winning the belt from Eddie Alvarez at last year’s UFC 205.

Ferguson and Lee are the cream of the lightweight crop, however, but it must be noted that they are indeed 155-pound competitors. Earlier today, Ferguson apparently found a billboard touting he and “The Motown Phenom” as fighting for the interim title in McGregor’s first UFC division of featherweight.

Not surprisingly, he called them out on social media for their glaring mistake. Check it out: