Cris Cyborg Is The New UFC Men’s Heavyweight Champ

Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino has unfairly been the butt of some off-color gender-based jokes in the past, but this is just silly.

The UFC women’s featherweight champion recently tweeted that her employers, who she’s been at odds with for some time and were sold for $4 billion last year, still made the ridiculous mistake of listing her as the men’s heavyweight champion on their app:

The @ufc is sold for 4 billion dollars but still has me listed for over a week as a male heavyweight champion on their app! #gimmerespect pic.twitter.com/B42gMEbozv — #UFC219 CyborgVHolm (@criscyborg) September 16, 2017

It’s a foolish oversight from the UFC, who has also listed real men’s heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic as the light heavyweight champ.

Not the best look for a company trying to prove they can actually succeed in the fight game during one of the worst years the UFC has ever seen.

Will they ever get their act together?