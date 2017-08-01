UFC Contender Claims To Have ‘Dirt That Would Ruin Tyron Woodley’s Life’

It looks like the dirt-slinging contest between UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and his boss Dana White has a new player – or something.

Yesterday, Woodley went off on White to demand a public apology after the UFC head man blasted his UFC 214 win over Demian Maia, a bout during which he tore his labrum. Woodley believed that White should promote his fighters rather than demote them, so if he did not receive the apology he desired, he threatened to go public with some ‘dirt’ on the polarizing exec.

Apparently, however, Woodley has some of his own skeletons in his closet; at least if we’re to believe rising welterweight contender Colby Covington, who tweeted out a message to White telling him not to worry because he had a secret bad enough to ‘ruin Woodley’s life’:

Don't worry boss @danawhite I know some serious dirt on @TWooodley that would ruin his life. #fake https://t.co/MK9SdXRgge — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 1, 2017

Quietly on a four-fight winning streak with the most recent a decision over longtime contender Dong Hyun Kim at June’s UFC Fight Night 111, No. 8 Covington has been working overtime to get his name out there and get a big fight in the Octagon.

That includes repeatedly dragging Woodley’s name through the mud with statements that he ‘broke him in half’ when the two trained at American Top Team (ATT) and calling out former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos in a strange video posted online. Based on his recent effort to make a name for himself, it’s no surprise to see him pop up to take advantage of this situation.

Of course, Woodley is the fight everyone wants in the welterweight division, but Covington clearly has a lot of work to do in order to get a title fight in the deep 170-pound fray. Social media outbursts like this may help him jump the line, yet it’s hard to imagine “The Chosen One” signing on the dotted line to face ‘Chaos’ if he ‘ruined his life’ with the supposed dirt.

Stay tuned for the next turn in this strange tale.