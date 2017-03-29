Tyron Woodley Offers To Put His Foot In Michael Bisping’s A** If GSP Won’t

UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping recently said that if his returning opponent Georges St-Pierre isn’t ready by UFC 213 on July 8, then he’ll move on to face top contender Yoel Romero.

Today, however, we’ve found out that Bisping has another suitor for that coveted main event spot of International Fight Week’s biggest show.

After recently teasing a catchweight bout with “The Count,” UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley spoke up earlier this morning on Twitter to offer his services should St-Pierre not be ready by the summer:

@GeorgesStPierre doesnt wanna fight for real! He playing all of us. @bisping I would kindly put my foot in ur A???? July 8! Save the date @ufc — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) March 29, 2017

And he reiterated it as co-host on this evening’s ‘UFC Tonight,’ where he certainly didn’t take it easy on the returning legend:

“I think that if you make the fight, you say you’re going to fight this individual, July’s a great date, International Fight Week, you take the fight then. I think Georges St-Pierre’s playing games with us; you didn’t want to fight me, you went up to middleweight, talking about going down to lightweight, so Michael Bisping, I stand on that offer ten toes down. If you wanna get it on July 8, I will be there and I will be ready.”

It’s a strong attempt to book a big-name ‘money fight’ for the 170-pound boss, who’s been doing just since the moment he won the belt from Robbie Lawler via first-round KO last July.

However, the promotion has clearly been hesitant to book ‘The Chosen One’ in his desired marquee bout, perhaps a signal that they don’t quite yet view him as a top-level draw. As UFC President Dana White said after his extremely slow and heavily criticized win over Stephen Thompson at March 4’s UFC 209, he may have to impress a significant amount more fans before he gets the elite fight he desires.

Bisping also has a queue of challengers ahead of him, making a fight versus Woodley seem a far-off possibility, and with St-Pierre’s return awaited for over three years, the UFC will probably decide to wait a few more months for him to fight the middleweight champ as was planned.

But then again, nothing is ever quite set in stone in today’s UFC.