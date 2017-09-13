Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ Failed B-Sample

Last night (Tues., September 12, 2017) news arrived that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ B-sample of his failed UFC 214 drug test for Turinabol had also come back positive for the same banned substance, seriously putting the supremely talented but oft-troubled MMA legend’s career in doubt.
The confirmation of the failed test coupled with the original news and his previous issues with both performance-enhancing substances and drugs of abuse has understandably lead to a sizable backlash against “Bones,” whom many feel cheated the system as he threw his entire legacy into question.
Jones is, of course, owed the full due process, and his team is not surprisingly claiming it was another tainted supplement that was the culprit. While that seems to be unlikely given his sordid history of drug issues, the legal system must be given its chance to play out fairly. But that doesn’t mean that several of Jones peers aren’t going to blast him on social media, and many fighters hopped online to express their disappointment at a man who not even two months ago was being heralded as the greatest of all time.
Check out what the MMA world had to say about Jones’ confirmed B-sample right via MMA Junkie here:
They did a 30 for 30 on the greatest running back that never was, Marcus Dupree. @JonnyBones is going to go down as the fighter version. Sad https://t.co/89u0ytmYl7
— Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) September 13, 2017
Really bro? I seriously don't understand this guy. So much talent, amazing athlete. I lost respect towards u JJ. I've always told my friends & fans that u are the GOAT. But I guess I was wrong, how many times can u do this bro? 'Seriously' I'm just so sad to hear this news, I'm a fan of this sport. @jonnybones I lost all my RESPECT. U might see this post or u might not, but I am Manny Gamburyan and when u see me one day plz don't hate me why I lost respect towards u. I've been with the @ufc since 2007 and I have 22 UFC fights, always made weight and win or lose always came CLEAN. #USADA ???? #TheAnvil #NORespect ????????
"Only person who can beat jon jones is jon jones" Like a roided jones vs a non roided jones? ???? #DickPills
— Jordan Johnson (@doublejmma) September 13, 2017
#cheatersneverprosper Mr Bones.
— Linton Vassell (@LDV_TheSwarm) September 13, 2017