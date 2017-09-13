Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ Failed B-Sample

Last night (Tues., September 12, 2017) news arrived that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones’ B-sample of his failed UFC 214 drug test for Turinabol had also come back positive for the same banned substance, seriously putting the supremely talented but oft-troubled MMA legend’s career in doubt.

The confirmation of the failed test coupled with the original news and his previous issues with both performance-enhancing substances and drugs of abuse has understandably lead to a sizable backlash against “Bones,” whom many feel cheated the system as he threw his entire legacy into question.

Jones is, of course, owed the full due process, and his team is not surprisingly claiming it was another tainted supplement that was the culprit. While that seems to be unlikely given his sordid history of drug issues, the legal system must be given its chance to play out fairly. But that doesn’t mean that several of Jones peers aren’t going to blast him on social media, and many fighters hopped online to express their disappointment at a man who not even two months ago was being heralded as the greatest of all time.

Check out what the MMA world had to say about Jones’ confirmed B-sample right via MMA Junkie here:

They did a 30 for 30 on the greatest running back that never was, Marcus Dupree. @JonnyBones is going to go down as the fighter version. Sad https://t.co/89u0ytmYl7 — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) September 13, 2017

Game. Set. Match. ???? via @mmaworld Jon Jones ‘B’ sample comes back positive for steroid. #mma #ufc A post shared by Brendan Schaub (@brendanschaub) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:46pm PDT

Well #damn The #verdict is in. #UFC #MMA #Fight #Fighter #Fighting A post shared by Ben Saunders (@bensaundersmma) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT