TUF 26 Finale Gets New Main Event At The Last Minute

Tomorrow’s (Fri., December 1, 2017) The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 26 Finale from the Park Theatre in Las Vegas has a new main event.

The UFC announced via MMA Junkie that longtime competitor Roxanne Modafferi will replace TUF 26 finalist Sijara Eubanks and battle Nicco Montano in the main event bout for the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight title after Eubanks was hospitalized with complications surrounding her weight cut earlier today.

The UFC issued an official statement on the last-minute switch:

“Due to medical issues, Sijara Eubanks, was hospitalized Thursday morning and has been pulled from her bout against Nicco Montano at Friday’s The Ultimate Fighter Finale. Stepping in for Eubanks to fight in the inaugural UFC women’s flyweight championship bout will be Ultimate Fighter 26 semifinalist Roxanne Modafferi.”

Modafferi was eliminated from by Eubanks in the semifinals of the show, and was set to take on former Invicta flyweight champ Barb Honchak. Honchak will face bantamweight veteran Lauren Murphy, who was on standby for the card.

Modafferi issued a statement online about her move up to the main event, noting that she was excited but also concerned for former opponent Eubanks’ health:

I’m excited for the opportunity. I also hope Sijara gets better quickly. A weight cut to the point of hospitalization can be serious. https://t.co/l0pjDgV4mw — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) November 30, 2017

Eubanks had previously struggled to make the division’s 125-pound limit during the show, but her hospitalization comes as a surprise considering she had a month since the show ended to get down to championship weight.