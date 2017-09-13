Thiago Alves Forced Out Of Saturday’s UFC Pittsburgh

Another UFC fight has been called at the last minute.

A report surfaced from MMA Junkie that former welterweight title contender Thiago Alves has been forced out of his co-headlining bout with surging contender Mike Perry at Saturday’s (September 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 116 from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Penn. The promotion is currently seeking a welterweight on short notice to fight.

Alves’ team reportedly had no immediate comment on the withdrawal.

Regardless, the news is an obvious blow to a card that already lacked star power, as the featured fight is No. 3 middleweight Luke Rockhold vs. No. 9 David Branch – a strong bout in its own right but hardly enough to buoy ratings in the UFC’s post-Mayweather vs. McGregor hangover period.

A knockout artist as brutal there is in MMA right now, Perry has racked up a 3-1 record in the UFC since joining the world’s MMA leader in August of 2016, with his most recent performance a vicious elbow knockout of longtime vet Jake Ellenberger at UFC Fight Night 108. which earned him a $50,000 bonus in addition to a spot on the short list of Knockout Of The Year contenders.

Alves, meanwhile will look to regroup after scoring a decision win over fellow longtime vet Patrick Cote at UFC 210 last April. The Muay Thai wrecking machine has dealt with injuries and inconsistency as of late, yet still provides a tough out for all but the very best 170-pound talent in MMA, making his booked match-up with Perry an anticipated one.

We’ll keep you updated on Alves’ potential replacement – if they can find one – as word arrives.