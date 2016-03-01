The King Of Muay Thai Sends Warning To Conor McGregor

The greatest Muay Thai fighter ever recently called out Conor McGregor. Muay Thai vs. MMA? What does Dana White make of this?

Muay Thai legend Saenchai (born Suphachai Saenpong) has been making waves over his illustrious career as a fighter, and is arguably the greatest combatant in his genre. A four-weight Lumpinee champion and veteran of over 347 fights, Saenchai is revered the world over, especially in his home Country of Thailand. So where does the P4P king of Muay Thai come in to the mixed martial arts conversation?

Well, along with fellow Thai boxing legend Buakaw Banchamek, Saenchai has bean teasing a move to MMA for some time now. Videos of both men training in mixed martial arts have led to a frenzy with kickboxing followers, and his recent comments have been sensational, to say the least.

Over the recent days, the national hero of Thailand has been making some interesting comparisons between Muay Thai and MMA. Using his official Facebook account, Saenchai made the following statements:

But Muay Thai kick and MMA kick not same same. VERY different.

Some say kick is whip, but real Muay Thai kick is whip and THUNDER. Many never feel the thunder whip of a Lumpinee Champion. Many never feel kick of extreme elite kickers, the 1 in 1 million kicker. The kickers who have 300 fight. I have face these legend kickers for decades.