Home News The King Of Muay Thai Sends Warning To Conor McGregor

The King Of Muay Thai Sends Warning To Conor McGregor

By
Tom Niston
-
5
SHARE
saenchai vs conor mcgregor

The greatest Muay Thai fighter ever recently called out Conor McGregor. Muay Thai vs. MMA? What does Dana White make of this?

Muay Thai legend Saenchai (born Suphachai Saenpong) has been making waves over his illustrious career as a fighter, and is arguably the greatest combatant in his genre. A four-weight Lumpinee champion and veteran of over 347 fights, Saenchai is revered the world over, especially in his home Country of Thailand. So where does the P4P king of Muay Thai come in to the mixed martial arts conversation?

Well, along with fellow Thai boxing legend Buakaw Banchamek, Saenchai has bean teasing a move to MMA for some time now. Videos of both men training in mixed martial arts have led to a frenzy with kickboxing followers, and his recent comments have been sensational, to say the least.

maxresdefault-1[1]

Over the recent days, the national hero of Thailand has been making some interesting comparisons between Muay Thai and MMA. Using his official Facebook account, Saenchai made the following statements:

But Muay Thai kick and MMA kick not same same. VERY different.
Some say kick is whip, but real Muay Thai kick is whip and THUNDER. Many never feel the thunder whip of a Lumpinee Champion. Many never feel kick of extreme elite kickers, the 1 in 1 million kicker. The kickers who have 300 fight. I have face these legend kickers for decades.

Like GSP jab, many many variation. We adjust. Look same but different! This FIGHT IQ, this ART!

Skip to page 2 to find out the message Saenchai had for Conor McGregor…

NEXT >>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • apocalypse123

    conor wouldn’t be scoffing at his power, that’s for sure.

  • Trey Hardy

    I think this poor guy would have SO MUCH of the deck stacked against him to prove a point that he would try to sue the UFC 🙂
    I know most will not remember the prequel to MMA, Tough Man contests, but I remember seeing many a Judo Joe get his ass handed to him by a boxer. When they allowed people to grapple wrestlers and Judo fighters were able to wrest control from the top heavy brutes.
    This man’s skill is AMAZING…but he is no wrestler. He is 30% striker, 70% kicker and 0% grappler. Granted I think he could wallop the piss of out Connor within 2 rounds as connor’s ground game is a joke, still, they would NOT hand him a multi-million dollar fight to “prove” a thing. I do not DOUBT they would rank him, in his weight class, in the top 10 or 12, however, the man would have a VERY difficult time learning to fend of submissions and ground games. His style is close quarters which is where a submission fighter wants you, where he can latch on, bring you down and own you. So, while this makes for GREAT verbal/text drama, the reality is nearly laughable 🙂 Think of Gennady Golovkin talking this. That man is a BEAST in the ring…and would be screaming mercy in under 2 rounds. They would end up sticking this guy in his weight class to try him out. For giggles, make him head up against someone like John Moraga just to embarrass him and shut down all future lip shows from other sports winners. Think about it…John Moraga NOT the best in a punch out situation, but he WILL take a beating to get a leg…and then it is over for a Muay Thai fighter with no ground game

  • Randy Abern

    This dudehas over 50 loses and will figure out what cage fighting is about. Conor would destroy this guy.

  • fipzee

    Agreed. MMA fight, Saenchai has no chance. Stand up only…Saenchai wins.

  • kirk forney

    The sport of Muay thai is one of the best martial art disciplines. I believe a top notch muay thai figther will beat most mma fighters. http://www.themmaexperts.com