Someone Thinks Conor McGregor Is Baiting Floyd Mayweather With Recent Video…

In the past few weeks, the talk of the long-rumored boxing match between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and longtime boxing king Floyd Mayweather has gone from merely speculation to a rolling hype train making it appear to be a mere formality to one day take place.

It’s far from guaranteed, however, as a recent rumor revealing the two sides had agreed to a deal being shot down by both Mayweather and UFC President Dana White. MCGregor kept the press clippings rolling by posting a video of him training boxing, which was largely lambasted by many such as McGregor’s rival Nate Diaz.

But someone thinks McGregor is doing it on purpose, and that’s Colin Cowherd. The television host revealed on his show Friday (via FOX Sports) his opinion that the Irishman put the video out there on purpose in order to dupe Mayweather into thinking his skills are less than subpar:

“I think McGregor put this video out to show how bad he is. To entice Mayweather to sign the fight papers. Mayweather is seeing this thinking, ‘I have no chance to lose.’ McGregor would never go into the ring and fight like that against Mayweather. Why would you put a video out when you are barely beating a batboy? That kid just delivered a pizza in my neighborhood and McGregor can’t even land a punch on him?”

That may or may not be an interesting stance from Cowherd, who has been known to put his monstrous degree of pomp and circumstance into his UFC propaganda (in addition to being employed by the UFC’s cable network).

Regardless, McGregor has often been dubbed one of the most cerebral combatants in the fight game, seemingly often inside many of his opponents’ minds before they even set foot into the octagon. But he’ll be facing a foe of a much more evolved skillset for the rules system in place if he does finally square off opposite Mayweather.

Could McGregor be lulling “Money’s” team into false overconfidence, or is he truly not up to speed in the sport of kings?