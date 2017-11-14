Rumor: Nate Diaz Begins Training For UFC Return

One of the UFC’s most polarizing fan favorites could be returning to the Octagon soon.

It’s only a rumor at this point, but a post surfaced on Instagram today from Nate Diaz’ strength and conditioning coach Jose Garcia (via BJ Penn) telling fans to be ready because Diaz was supposedly back in training camp.

The post was quickly deleted, but check it out right here:

Speculation naturally ran rampant after the photo was seen earlier today, with fans online getting rumors swirling that Diaz would be fighting interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at December 30’s UFC 219 from Las Vegas.

Even further rumors stated the UFC had stripped McGregor of the lightweight title and Diaz would be fighting Ferguson for the official unified championship.

None of that has been confirmed and is all speculation at this point. What is strange, however, is that Diaz’ strength coach would post such a clear statement of his return online and quickly delete it.

Maybe he got overexcited at news that was only potential at the time and was instructed to take it down, or maybe he misinterpreted what he had heard. Either way, the MMA world is abuzz with the potential that Diaz may finally return to the Octagon.

Stay tuned.