Ronda Rousey Will Not Participate In Any Pre-Fight Media For UFC 207

It’s official – the most popular women’s MMA fighter in the world will not participate in any pre-fight media for next weekend’s (Fri., December 30, 2017) UFC 207 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Word arrived from MMA Junkie that longtime former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will not be present at the singular media event for the year-ending card, which is next Wednesday’s (December 28, 2016) Ultimate Media Day. The promotion released the schedule today and Rousey and her opponent, current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, were both unseen.

Main card participants such as men’s bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, Cody Garbrandt, Cain Velasquez, Fabricio Werdum, T.J. Dillashaw, John Lineker, Johny Hendricks, Neil Magny, and others will be present at the Wednesday media session. Fans can attend the ceremonial weigh-ins the next day starting Thursday at 2 p.m.

The news about Rousey’s absence from press functions hardly comes as a surprise, as a report surfaced earlier this week that the contract for her return bout after getting demolished by Holly Holm in 2015 allowed her to eschew any media obligations. In the days and weeks after the devastating defeat, Rousey was hidden from the public eye, choosing to rarely if ever speak to the media she once spoke to more than any other MMA fighter, whom she nows claims ‘abandoned’ her at her lowest point.

Many are speculating her lack of appearances is a sign of weakness, yet others think it’s merely a plan to fully focus on the intense mental and physical preparation needed to beat a surging champion like Nunes.

We’ll find out December 30 in Las Vegas.

What we won’t see is Rousey in front of a microphone anytime before the fight.