Ronda Rousey Surfaces For Target Practice In Las Vegas

It looks like Ronda Rousey isn’t trusting her Olympic-level judo – or her highly-criticized striking – to defend her any longer.

After graffiti artists vandalized the outside of her house in the days after after her first-round TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at December 30’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas, Rousey has apparently began to take the steps to obtain her concealed carry permit to carry a firearm.

Photos from TMZ Sports showed Rousey and boyfriend Travis Browne, whose bout with Derrick Lewis was recently promoted to the main event of February 19’s UFC Fight Night 105, apparently taking some target practice at The Range 702 gun store recently, with Rousey utilizing a blue Glock 42 9mm pistol to take a special course for her permit. “Rowdy” also participated in target practice, also a requirement of the course.

It’s the first semi-public spotting of MMA’s fallen queen, whose self-imposed media silence that carried over from her shocking UFC 193 loss to Holly Holm into the aftermath of her follow-up loss to Nunes, a bout before which her outright refusal to talk the media fueled the belief she was far from mentally ready to take on a world-class challenge like ‘The Lioness.’

She’s made sparingly little effort to address the MMA world since, posting only a canned statement thanking her fans before following that with an inspirational quote from author J.K. Rowling that claimed she would reinvent herself several days later.

We still don’t know if and when Rousey will ever return, but it appears if and when she does, she’s going to be armed.