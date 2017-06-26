Quote: McGregor Will Knock Mayweather Out In 35 Seconds

Heading into their Aug. 26 showdown in Las Vegas, Nevada, Floyd Mayweather is certainly the favorite over Conor McGregor, and for good reason. “Money” is widely considered to be the very best boxer of his generation, possessing a perfect 49-0 record, while McGregor, the UFC’s lightweight champion, has never competed in a professional boxing match.

Many have criticized the bout as being nothing more than a money grab, and many have given the “Notorious” one no chance of winning.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, however, had quite an interesting opinion on how the fight will play out:

“I think McGregor will knock him out in the first 35 seconds, like he’d done to Jose Aldo,” Fury told IFL TV. “I think McGregor will do him inside one round. Come on, McGregor!”

Fury has been out of action since scoring an upset victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Nov. 2015. He relinquished his titles soon after the bout, however, due to mental health issues he was dealing with.

As far as the bout between Mayweather and McGregor goes, the Irishman has appeared to be quite confident. He hasn’t competed since last November when he scored a brutal stoppage victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in New York City to become the UFC lightweight champion.

Mayweather, on the other hand, has been out of action since Sept. 2015 when he scored a one-sided decision victory over Andre Berto. He announced his retirement after the bout, but said earlier this year that he was returning to the ring to fight McGregor.

What do you make of Fury’s prediction?