Pic: Chris Weidman Is Absolutely Shredded Before UFC 210

Following two straight devastating stoppage losses in fights he was arguably winning, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman badly needs a win over Gegard Mousasi when the two meet in the co-main of April 8’s UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

And apparently, the “All-American” contender knows that, as he posted a photo to Instagram today that pictured him in a shape we haven’t seen him in since he shocked the entire MMA universe by knocking out dominant former middleweight champion Anderson Silva four years ago, if ever.

The decorated wrestler from Hofstra has his hands full with former Strikeforce champ Mousasi, who’s reeled off four straight wins of his own, albeit over a bit lower of competition, and it would also appear he has a substantial weight cut upcoming as well. Have a look at his current form here: